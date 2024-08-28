Omar to enter Ganderbal fray, Iltija from Bijbehara

SRINAGAR: Former J&K Chief Minister and NC vice president Omar Abdullah, who had earlier claimed that he would not contest the Assembly polls till statehood was restored, will be contesting the Assembly polls in the Union Territory from Ganderbal constituency in central Kashmir.

Another former CM and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Iltija Mufti, 37, made her electoral debut by filing nomination papers from Srigufwara- Bijbehara constituency of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district today

The announcement about Omar contesting from Ganderbal seat was made by the party while releasing a second list of 29 candidates for the second and third phase of polling in J&K.

The first Assembly polls in J&K after Article 370 abrogation and bifurcation of erstwhile J&K state into two UTs by centre on August 5, 2019, would be held in three phases – September 18, 25 and October 1. The counting of votes will take place on October 4. Omar had earlier claimed that he would not contest Assembly polls till statehood was restored to J&K.