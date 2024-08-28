Nation

Pure communal venom, actionable: Kapil Sibal slams Assam CM's remark against Muslims

Asserting that he would take sides, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had on Tuesday said he would not let 'Miya' Muslims "take over" the state.
Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal (File Photo| PTI)
NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Wednesday slammed Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for his "will not let 'Miya' Muslims take over the state" remark, saying his comment was "pure communal venom" and silence was not the answer to such a statement.

Asserting that he would take sides, Sarma on Tuesday said he would not let 'Miya' Muslims "take over" Assam.

Sarma was speaking in the assembly on the admissibility of adjournment motions moved by the opposition parties to discuss the law and order situation in the state in the wake of the gangrape of a 14-year-old girl in Nagaon.

Reacting to the remarks, Sibal said on X, "Himanta (Assam CM): 'Will take sides. Will not let Miya Muslims take over all of Assam'. My take: Pure communal venom. Actionable. Silence not an answer."

'Miya' is used as a pejorative term for Bengali-speaking Muslims. In recent years, activists from the community have also started adopting this term as a gesture of defiance.

