Two sub-inspectors of Jharkhand police arrested for following Champai Soren in Delhi, claims Assam CM

RANCHI: Assam Chief Minister and co-election in charge of Jharkhand, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has claimed that two sub-inspectors (SIs) of Special Branch in Jharkhand Police have been caught following former Jharkhand CM Champai Soren in Delhi.

The two police officers have been apprehended and handed over to Delhi Police, and are currently in custody of Delhi Police. Talking to the media persons in Gauhati on Wednesday, Himanta stated that Champai Soren is currently a minister in the Jharkhand government and has decided to join the BJP. Until he resigns, he will remain a minister; he has also served as a Chief Minister.

According to Himanta, Champai Soren had visited Delhi a week ago and stayed there for three days. He travelled to Delhi again on August 26 via Kolkata. On both occasions, he stayed at a hotel with his team. Himanta claimed that the two sub-inspectors of the Special Branch followed Champai Soren each time he visited Delhi. They were caught by Champai's aides on Tuesday evening and handed over to Delhi Police.

“This is one of the rarest case of surveillance in Indian politics, we will raise the issue at the highest levels,” said Sarma. Himanta further claimed that the officers admitted before the Delhi Police that they were following Champai Soren in Delhi on the behest of IG Prabhat Kumar, the IG of the Special Branch.

“They also admitted that they have been given responsibility to track Champai Soren for a long time and whenever he visits Delhi or any other place, including Jharkhand,” said Himanta. The names of the two police officer along, with their photographs, are also available to him, but it would be improper to reveal their identity since they are posted in Special Branch, he added.

Himanta also informed that Champai Soren has filed an FIR in this matter. “Soren was put under surveillance even before he was in contact with the BJP," Sarma claimed, referring to Champai Soren's announcement of joining the saffron party on August 30.