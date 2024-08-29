Assam passes bill to make registration compulsory for Muslim marriages

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly on Thursday passed the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024. This will replace the British-era The Assam Moslem Marriages and Divorces Registration Act, 1935.

“Today is a historic day in our effort to fight the social evil of child marriage. The #AssamLegislativeAssembly has passed the Assam Compulsory Registration of Muslim Marriages and Divorces Bill, 2024,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X.

This Act will now make it mandatory to register marriages with the government and cannot contravene the legal age of marriage of 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys, he said, adding, it will also act as a strict deterrent against teenage pregnancy and improve overall growth of girls.

“I thank all the legislators who pledged their support to this Bill and Govt's vision of preventing child marriage. This Bill is above party politics and is a means to give our girls a life of dignity,” Sarma further posted on X.