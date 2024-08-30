Dalit girls' deaths in Farrukhabad: Two youths held, booked for abetment to suicide

LUCKNOW: In the Farrukhabad Dalit girls’ death case, the district police on Friday apprehended two people on the basis of the complaint lodged by the father of one of the victims. The district police have booked both suspects invoking the BNS Section 108 related to abetment to suicide.

Police are also scanning the call details of both the suspects – Deepak of Kampilganj and Pawan of Kayamganj.

The father of one of the deceased teenagers found hanging from a tree filed a case accusing two youths of harassing and pushing his daughter and her friend to suicide. In his complaint, the father named the accused saying they used to harass the teenagers and that the harassment led to their deaths.

The bodies of two Dalit girls, 18 and 15 years of age, were found hanging from a mango tree from the same ‘dupatta’ in Bhagautipur village in Farrukhbad district on Tuesday morning. As per the complaint lodged with the district police, the girls were tortured by Deepak and Pawan on the fateful night of Janmashtami.

Police sources claimed that both the suspects engaged in a conversation with the girls for approximately an hour on that night. Following the conversation, an argument among them ensued, and subsequently, both the girls took their own lives, claimed the sources. Police said the sim card found on one of the victims was registered on Deepak’s address.

On the other hand, both the girls used to talk to the suspects by putting the SIM in their uncle's handset. The sources claimed that after the conversation, the girls used to take the SIM out and format the phone.

The families of the teenagers refused to perform the last rites for hours and rejected the post-mortem report, raising questions over the police investigation and the medical examination. The father of the 15-year-old said that the teenagers were happy before leaving the house for Janmashtami celebrations and had no reason to take an extreme step.

The post-mortem report suggested that the girls died of ante-mortem asphyxia, or hanging. But the families rejected this theory. “I will not allow the bodies to be cremated until a proper investigation is conducted. The post-mortem report is not credible, and I do not believe they could have committed suicide using one dupatta,” said the father of the younger girl.

“Our daughters were murdered, and the suicide theory is unbelievable. The bodies will not be moved unless a CID (Crime Investigation Department) or CBI probe is ordered,” said the aunt of the younger girl.

“The girls were happy and had no reason to take an extreme step. The marks on their backs indicate it is a case of murder,” said another female relative of the elder girl.

However, the bodies were cremated after officials persuaded the families to proceed with the cremation promising a transparent investigation.