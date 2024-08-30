Sukhbir gets acting party chief ahead of Takht meet

CHANDIGARH: In signs of growing complications in Sikh politics in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has appointed Balwinder Singh Bhunder as the party’s working president. The move comes a day ahead of the crucial meeting of five Sikh high priests who have to decide the further course of action against Sukhbir days after he submitted his explanation on “pardoning” Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2015 sacrilege case.

The SAD is on the verge of a vertical split with rebel group leader Gurpartap Singh Wadala heading the dissident faction that was formed after a drubbing of the party in the parliamentary polls.

Sukhbir’s move is seen as a preventive measure to ward off the split in case the Sikh priests make an adverse decision. Badal has not stepped down from his party post.

“Sukhbir has already apologized to the Akal Takht (highest temporal seat of the Sikhs). The party chief’s decision is emotional, as he feels that someone else should take over the reins of the party because in any case, Sukhbir will abide by the decision of the Takht,” said Dr Daljeet Singh Cheema, party spokesperson.

Sukhbir had submitted his explanation on July 24, after the high priests asked him to appear before the Takht in person.