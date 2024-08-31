BJP spokesman’s house torched in Manipur; Kukis reiterate separate administration demand

GUWAHATI: The miscreants torched the house of a BJP spokesperson in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Saturday even as Kuki-Zo tribals took out protest rallies demanding separate administration.

The arson attack was carried out at the residence of T Michael Lamjathang Haokip, who is a BJP spokesperson and Thadou (tribe) leader, in Kuki-majority Churachandpur district. This was the third such attack on his house in the past one year.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the incident. “…The repeated targeting of our people (Thadou in this case), often under the guise of peace rallies, is a deeply troubling trend,” Singh posted on X.

“Such acts of provocation will not be tolerated. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Moreover, action will be taken against the concerned officials who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats,” he further wrote.