BJP spokesman’s house torched in Manipur; Kukis reiterate separate administration demand

GUWAHATI: The miscreants torched the house of a BJP spokesperson in ethnic violence-hit Manipur on Saturday even as Kuki-Zo tribals took out protest rallies demanding separate administration.
The arson attack was carried out at the residence of T Michael Lamjathang Haokip, who is a BJP spokesperson and Thadou (tribe) leader, in Kuki-majority Churachandpur district. This was the third such attack on his house in the past one year.
Chief Minister N Biren Singh condemned the incident. “…The repeated targeting of our people (Thadou in this case), often under the guise of peace rallies, is a deeply troubling trend,” Singh posted on X.
“Such acts of provocation will not be tolerated. We will ensure that those responsible are held accountable. Moreover, action will be taken against the concerned officials who failed to provide adequate security, despite prior warnings of potential threats,” he further wrote.
Earlier in the day, holding posters and banners, the Kuki-Zo tribals hit the streets in various parts of the state. “For peace in Manipur, Mother India has to deliver a new Baby Statehood called Kukiland,” a poster read.
The participants also protested against a viral audio clip, allegedly featuring the voice of the CM, where certain objectionable comments were made. The police earlier termed the audio as “doctored”.
Two days ago, Singh had rejected the separate administration demand, which was first flagged by the 10 Kuki-Zo legislators, including two ministers, days after the ethnic violence had broken out on May 3 last year.
“Manipur is a small state and it is not to be disintegrated. There cannot be a separate administration within the state. We will not allow this,” Singh said.
He added that the government could instead explore giving more autonomy to the autonomous councils with focus on development.
Meanwhile, the Imphal valley observed a shutdown in protest against the Kuki-Zo tribals’ separate administration demand. All major markets remained closed during the day.