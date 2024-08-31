Haryana Assembly Polls rescheduled to October 5 in respect for Bishnoi Community festival

The Election Commission has postponed the Haryana assembly elections to October 5, moving from the original date of October 1, in consideration of the Bishnoi community's centuries-old Asoj Amavasya festival.

The polling date for the third phase of the Jammu and Kashmir elections remains unchanged and will be held on October 1. Election results for both Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir will be declared on October 8.

In a notification, the poll panel stated that the adjustment was made to respect the cultural significance of the festival.

The rescheduling followed a representation from the national president of the All India Bishnoi Mahasabha, Bikaner, Rajasthan. The representation highlighted that generations of families from Punjab, Rajasthan, and Haryana visit their native village Mukam in Rajasthan during 'amavas' in the month of 'Asoj' to attend the annual festival in Bikaner, held in memory of Guru Jambheshwar.

In the past, the Commission has also adjusted election dates to respect the sentiments of various communities. For instance, during the Punjab Assembly Elections in 2022, the Commission postponed the polls by a week to accommodate devotees travelling to Varanasi for Guru Ravidas Jayanti. Similarly, in Manipur during the 2022 Assembly elections, the Commission changed the polling dates to respect the Christian community’s Sunday prayers. Likewise, in the 2023 Rajasthan Assembly elections, the Commission rescheduled polling originally scheduled on Devuthani Ekadashi, a day significant for mass weddings in Rajasthan. In UP Assembly Elections 2012, poll date was changed due to Barawafat. Coincidentally, the revised polling day would also resolve any concerns of a six-day holiday by taking a one day leave on Sep 30, 2024, said ECI.

