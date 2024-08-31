Meghalaya hands over Awami League leader’s body to Bangla authorities

GUWAHATI: The body of Awami League leader Ishaque Ali Khan Panna was handed over to Bangladeshi authorities by the Meghalaya government on Saturday.

The Bangladesh government had deputed an official to collect the body from the Khliehriat Civil Hospital in the East Jaintia Hills district of Meghalaya. Following identification and necessary paperwork, the body was handed over to the Bangladeshi authorities.

Subsequently, it was taken to a friendship gate of the Border Security Force and the Border Guard Bangladesh at Dawki and then, taken to Bangladesh via Tamabil for its onward journey for the last rites.

Panna was found dead at a betel nut plantation, located in the Dona Bhoi area of the East Jaintia Hills district, on August 26. The site is around 1.5 km from the India-Bangladesh border.

A Bangladeshi passport bearing the name of Ishaque Ali Khan Panna was recovered.

While the Meghalaya government did not share the report of the post-mortem, the local media quoting unnamed police officials had reported the death was due to asphyxia, that he was “throttled to death”.

Earlier, the Meghalaya government had informed both Indian and Bangladeshi authorities about the recovery of the body.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is also the Home Minister, had told the media on Friday that the relatives of the deceased identified the body and they were on their way to Meghalaya.

He had stated that the exact cause of death would be known following the receipt of a forensic test report. He also said the state government would conduct further investigation into the case.