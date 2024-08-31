Patna Diary | 1989-batch IPS officer Alok Raj named DGP

Alok Raj, a 1989-batch IPS officer, has been appointed as the DGP. He will replace Rajwinder Singh Bhatti (1990-batch) who has been made CISF DG. Raj is currently serving as DG, Vigilance Investigation Bureau. The state home department said Raj has been given additional charge of DGP till further order. A panel of three IPS officers—Alok Raj, Shobha Ohatkar (1990-batch) and Vijay Kumar (1991-batch)—has been sent to UPSC for approval. Bhatti was appointed state police chief in 2022 by the Grand-alliance government by surpassing Raj, who was senior to the former. Alok Raj is the son-in-law of former CM and Governor of Chhattisgarh D N Sahay.

1st Sports Academy at Rajgir in Nalanda district

Built in 90 acres of land at a cost of Rs 740 crore, CM Nitish Kumar handed over the Sports Academy, the state’s first, to the public recently. The international sports complex is different in the sense that it would provide training in 24 disciplines simultaneously. The players will be provided training, accommodation and medical in the campus. It also includes a main cricket stadium along with eight smaller ones, a world-class library and training centres. The project is not limited to cricket only. It includes facilities for athletics, football, hockey, volleyball, kabaddi and many other sports.

Row over Nitish mantri’s ‘Bhumihar vote’ remarks

A senior minister in the Nitish Kumar cabinet Ashok Kumar Choudhary kicked up a controversy after he alleged that people belonging to upper caste—Bhumihar—didn’t vote for the JD(U) candidate from Jehanabad in the recently held Lok Sabha elections. JD(U) candidate Chandeshwar Prasad lost to RJD’s Surendra Prasad Yadav from Jehanabad. Senior JD(U) leader Gopal Sharma slammed Choudhary for creating a rift within the party by making such objectional comments. Sharma said that Choudhary was enjoying power when the Bhumihar community was being targeted by the Maoists in Jehanabad region during the RJD rule.

Ramashankar

Our correspondent in Bihar

ramashankar@newindianexpress.com