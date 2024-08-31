SC to hold 2-day nat’l meet of district judiciary

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will organise a two-day national conference of the district judiciary on August 31 and September 1, according to a statement issued by the apex court on Friday.
The conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam. The PM will release a coin and postage stamp to commemorate 75 years of the establishment of the apex court. The inaugural function will also be attended by law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, among other dignitaries, the release said.
President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the valedictory address on September 1 and also unveil the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court.
“Under the guidance of the Chief Justice of India, the national conference on the district judiciary will include six sessions to be hosted over a span of two days. More than 800 participants from the district judiciary of all states and Union Territories will attend this national-level conference,” the release said.
The session on “Infrastructure and Human Resources” aims to explore ways to enhance the infrastructure and human capital for the district judiciary.
The session on “Courtrooms for All” will include presentations and discussions on the need for accessibility and inclusivity within the district judiciary and the need to ensure safe and equitable access to justice for the marginalised communities, the SC said.
The conference will also address the issue of “judicial security and judicial wellness” along with the safety concerns for judges and several well-being initiatives. The second day will be marked by a session on “case management” to discuss strategies for efficient case handling and reduction in pendency. The session on “judicial training — curriculum and methods” will deliberate upon ways to enhance the training programmes for judges.
“The conference has also scheduled a session on ‘bridging the gap’ to encourage a discussion on how the high courts and Supreme Court can support the needs of the district judiciary in a holistic manner,” the statement said.
Also in top court
SC reserves order on arbitration eligibility
The Supreme Court on Friday reserved its verdict on the vexed legal question of whether a person ineligible to become an arbitrator can nominate another as one. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the court that the focus should be on ensuring that arbitra-tion as a mechanism to resolve disputes was strengthened.
UP closes all cases against ‘Tandav’
Uttar Pradesh government on Friday told the Supreme Court that closure reports have been filed in three FIRs which were lodged in connection with web series ‘Tandav’ for allegedly hurting the religious sentiments of Hindus. The court was hearing the pleas seeking clubbing and transfer of the FIRs lodged in different states.