SC to hold 2-day nat’l meet of district judiciary

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court will organise a two-day national conference of the district judiciary on August 31 and September 1, according to a statement issued by the apex court on Friday.

The conference will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam. The PM will release a coin and postage stamp to commemorate 75 years of the establishment of the apex court. The inaugural function will also be attended by law and justice minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, among other dignitaries, the release said.

President Droupadi Murmu will deliver the valedictory address on September 1 and also unveil the flag and insignia of the Supreme Court.

“Under the guidance of the Chief Justice of India, the national conference on the district judiciary will include six sessions to be hosted over a span of two days. More than 800 participants from the district judiciary of all states and Union Territories will attend this national-level conference,” the release said.

The session on “Infrastructure and Human Resources” aims to explore ways to enhance the infrastructure and human capital for the district judiciary.