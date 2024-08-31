Weak monsoon reduced Cauvery flow at interstate point: CWRC

NEW DELHI: The Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) has expressed satisfaction over the Cauvery water flows at interstate point Biligundlu from Karnataka. However, the weak monsoon has reduced the flow from stipulated flow of 1.5 TMC/day to 0.5 TMC/day from the past week which brought Mettur reservoir water levels slightly down from the normal Full Reservoir Level (FRL) mark. The current water level in Mettur Dam has been reduced to around 89 TMC from its normal FRL of 93 TMC.

CWRC assessed that Karnataka has released around 177 TMC water flows at interstate point Biligundlu between June 1 and August 29, 2024 which is more than required for the whole monsoon season of 123 TMC.

Vineet Gupta, Chairman, CWRC, told TNIE that IMD predicted the strengthening of the monsoon in next 8-10 days. TN officials responded to a reduction in water flow at the interstate point by saying that Karnataka only releases water when its reservoirs are full.