How Chhattisgarh forest dept safeguarded a migrated tiger for eight months?

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh forest department executed every bit of its efforts to safeguard a lone male tiger in Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary that was spotted for the first time in decades in the Barnawapara Wildlife Sanctuary, located in the Baloda Bazar division, around 80 km from Raipur.

The big cat was spotted in March rekindling hopes of restoring the tiger population in the area, marking a significant conservation milestone.

Chhattisgarh has struggled in its “Save the Tiger” mission over the past decade, but the presence of this tiger spurred the department to implement robust protective measures.

“The tiger migrated here from some other region—maybe from Andhra, Odisha or Chhattisgarh’s Udanti-Sitanadi tiger reserve. We monitored its movements and safe management, implementing a comprehensive range of methodologies aligned with the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) monitoring protocols. Our operation used state-of-the-art thermal drones to keep an eye on the tiger’s movements in dense jungle and during the night hours”, said Mayank Agrawal, divisional forest officer (DFO-Baloda Bazar).

To ensure the tiger’s safety, the department adhered to the National Tiger Conservation Authority’s (NTCA) monitoring protocols and employed advanced methods such as thermal drones to monitor the tiger’s movements in the dense forest, especially during the night.

Camera traps were strategically deployed at critical locations such as tri-junctions and frequently used trails to capture images of the tiger.

“In one instance, a camera trap captured a poacher accompanied by dogs in the tiger-occupied area. He was arrested with the stringent anti-poaching measures in place across all forest reserves”, Agrawal added.

The use of Geographic Information System (GIS) technology played a crucial role in analysing maps and tracking the tiger’s movements.

“Surveys of animal and human trails, riverbeds and waterholes were conducted to collect evidence such as pug marks, scat and scrape marks— instrumental in mapping the tiger’s movement patterns. Scat analysis provided insights into its dietary habits, helping us understand its proximity to human settlements. The awareness drives and educational programmes were organised to inform local communities about tiger behaviour and safety measures, reducing the risks of human-tiger conflict”, the DFO informed.

Last week, the tiger ventured close to Kasdol town in Baloda Bazar district. The forest department acted swiftly, rescued the animal and relocated it to the recently notified Guru Ghasidas-Tamor Pingla Tiger Reserve in Chhattisgarh, ensuring its continued protection in a safer habitat.