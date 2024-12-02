Former Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Badal ordered to clean utensils and shoes, perform guard duty at Golden Temple

CHANDIGARH: Five high priests of the Sikh community headed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh on Monday pronounced 'tankhah' (religious punishment) to former Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) President Sukhbir Singh Badal.

The working committee of the party was directed to accept Sukhbir's resignation and report back to the Akal Takht within three days besides forming a committee to hold elections for the post of SAD president and office-bearers within six months.

The Fakhr-e-Quom title conferred on late former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal has also been withdrawn as he was the chief minister when 'mistakes' were committed that hurt the Sikh community and its sentiments. The Takht termed the 'mistakes' as nothing short of sin (gunah).

Sikh ministers in the SAD-BJP government and the party’s core committee members were held guilty of religious misconduct for taking 'controversial' decisions during the SAD's tenure from 2007 to 2017.

Giani Raghbir Singh addressed the 'guilty' Akalis from the podium of the Akal Takht, directing them to wear plaques around their necks with a message of their admission of guilt.

Keeping in view the health of Sukhbir, who had suffered a hairline fracture in his leg and is on a wheelchair, he was directed to serve for one hour each for two days at the entrance of the Golden Temple wearing a guard's dress while sitting on a wheelchair. Senior party leader and now a rebel Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa was also awarded identical punishment owing to his old age and health concerns.