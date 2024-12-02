Jaipur Diary | Raje’s surprise visit sparks buzz in BJP circles

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister and BJP National Vice President Vasundhara Raje made a surprise appearance at the BJP headquarters on Sunday. Her visit came in the wake of the party’s victory in five out of seven assembly by-elections. Notably, CM Bhajanlal Sharma, state in-charge Radha Mohandas Agarwal, and state president Madan Rathod were conspicuously absent during Raje’s visit. Adding fuel to the fire, the appearance marked Raje’s return to the party office after a three-and-a-half-month hiatus. Just a day earlier, Raje stirred controversy during a meeting by comparing her political adversaries to snakes.

Meena’s gambit puts Bhajanlal in hot water

Dr. Kirori Lal Meena has once again ensured that the Bhajanlal Sharma government stays in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons! Just days ahead of the grand ‘Rising Rajasthan Investment Summit’, Meena’s surprise visit to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) headquarters has sparked a fresh wave of chatter. Accompanied by 92-year-old NRI Dr. Raj Khare, Meena claimed that Dr. Khare had invested in Rajasthan to set up a veterinary college now valued at Rs 4,000–Rs 5,000 crore. The twist? The prized property has allegedly been grabbed by anti-social elements, leaving the elderly investor knocking on every door for justice.