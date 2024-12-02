Soren awaits Congress nod on berths as talks shift to Delhi

RANCHI: The Cabinet expansion in Jharkhand is likely to take place on December 5 as state Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh is camping in Delhi for two days after having discussions with Chief Minister Hemant Soren on allocation of berths, sources said.
“Kamlesh is having a discussion with the top Congress leadership on the CM’s suggestions. The final decision on ministerial names from the Congress quota will be taken by the party high command. The CM will then be informed of the decision,” said a party leader aware of the development.
The cabinet expansion is getting delayed as there was a deadlock on the number of ministerial berths to be allocated to the alliance partners. It was not finalised whether there should be one minister for every four MLAs or a 5:1 formula.
“But since the state Congress president has been camping in Delhi after a discussion with CM Soren, it seems that that deadlock over the formula has been resolved,” the party leader said.
According to sources, the cabinet expansion may take place on December 3 or 5 depending upon the Congress high command’s go-ahead. Besides the CM, six MLAs from JMM, four from the Congress and one from RJD are likely to be made ministers.
Meanwhile, almost all the newly elected Congress MLAs are camping in Delhi to secure ministerial berths. The CPI (ML) which has won two Assembly seats this time has made it clear that it does not want any ministerial post, but will support the government from outside.
“The party will think about getting a Cabinet berth only if it gets 8-10 Assembly seats,” CPI (ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya said.