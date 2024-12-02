Soren awaits Congress nod on berths as talks shift to Delhi

RANCHI: The Cabinet expansion in Jharkhand is likely to take place on December 5 as state Congress president Keshav Mahato Kamlesh is camping in Delhi for two days after having discussions with Chief Minister Hemant Soren on allocation of berths, sources said.

“Kamlesh is having a discussion with the top Congress leadership on the CM’s suggestions. The final decision on ministerial names from the Congress quota will be taken by the party high command. The CM will then be informed of the decision,” said a party leader aware of the development.

The cabinet expansion is getting delayed as there was a deadlock on the number of ministerial berths to be allocated to the alliance partners. It was not finalised whether there should be one minister for every four MLAs or a 5:1 formula.