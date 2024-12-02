Teenage student ends life at shooting academy in Bhopal

BHOPAL: A 17-year-old student of a government-run shooting academy in Bhopal died by suicide at the institute, police said on Monday.

The boy, Yatharth Raghuvanshi, allegedly shot himself with the practice gun at the academy on Sunday evening, Ratibad police station in-charge Ras Bihari Sharma said, adding that the boy did not leave any note behind.

The student, resident of Ashok Nagar district in Madhya Pradesh, was staying in a hostel of the shooting academy in the state capital Bhopal, he said. He was taking shooting training at the academy, the official said.

The reason behind the extreme step was not yet known.

The body was sent for post-mortem and an investigation was on into the incident, the official said.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)