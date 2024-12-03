Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit violence-hit Sambhal on Wednesday

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit violence-hit Sambhal district on Wednesday, along with five alliance party MP's from Uttar Pradesh.

Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai said Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may also visit the Sambhal.

The party's general secretary and UP in-charge Avinash Pande will be there too, Rai told PTI.

On Monday, a delegation of Congress leaders from Uttar Pradesh were stopped from visiting the district.

A ban on the entry of outsiders and public representatives into the area is in place until December 10.