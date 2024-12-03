Eknath Shinde rushed to Thane hospital, doctors advise full health examination

Maharashtra Caretaker CM Eknath Shinde has been rushed to Jupiter Hospital, in Thane as his health condition shows no sign of improvement. Doctors have advised the full examination of his health, reported ANI
On being asked about his health condition, Shinde later clarified "Badhiya hai (all good)."
Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant said it was a routine check-up, and Shinde would return to his official residence `Varsha' in Mumbai afterwards.
"He has had throat infection, weakness and fever. He would be undergoing a blood test," Samant added.
further details are awaited.