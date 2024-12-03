Farewell as Gujarat BJP Chief? PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend CR Patil's dinner in Delhi

After the BJP's victory in the Vav assembly by-election, Union Water Resources Minister and Gujarat BJP President C.R. Patil hinted at stepping down from his role as state president.

Speaking in Surat on November 23, Patil revealed he had twice requested the party high command to relieve him of his responsibilities, expressing joy rather than regret over his potential departure.

"My departure is not a burden but a joy," he remarked, adding his congratulations to whoever would succeed him in the position. As speculation swirls, a grand banquet hosted by Patil in his bungalow in Delhi on December 4 is being viewed as a farewell event.

Amid ongoing speculation, BJP state president and Union Minister C.R. Patil has extended invitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and all Gujarat MLAs and MPs for a grand banquet in Delhi.

"After the cabinet meeting chaired by the Chief Minister in Gandhinagar on December 4, all cabinet members will head to Delhi," a party source revealed on condition of anonymity.

"This dinner, organized for Gujarat leaders, will include the Chief Minister, cabinet members, and Gujarat MPs. Since CR Patil is tied up with the ongoing Parliament session in Delhi, the dinner is seen as an opportunity for the ministers to observe parliamentary proceedings." source claimed

"Patil had initially announced plans to host around 90 members of the regional organization at his grand banquet," another source claimed.

"However, the latest invitation list notably excludes the names of the organization's office bearers. To address this, Patil is expected to organize a separate event for them in the coming days," the source added.

Sources indicate that C.R. Patil will continue as Gujarat BJP state president until the first week of January. The official announcement of his successor is expected in mid-January.

Speculation is rife that a prominent OBC leader may take over the role.

Patil, who assumed the role of Gujarat BJP president in July 2020, completed his three-year term in July 2023 but has continued to hold the position for over a year and a half beyond his tenure.