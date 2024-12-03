Manipur violence: Mobile internet ban extended till December 5 in nine districts

IMPHAL: The Manipur government on Tuesday extended the suspension of mobile internet for two days in nine districts of the state till December 5.

An order issued by the Home Department said the suspension was extended in Imphal West, Imphal East, Kakching, Bishnupur, Thoubal, Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, Pherzawl and Jiribam till 5.15 pm of December 5.

"The state government after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and its correlation with the general operation of internet services has decided to continue suspension of mobile internet and mobile data services, including VSATs and VPN services.," it said.