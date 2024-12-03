Samajwadi Party raises Sambhal violence issue in RS, opposition leaders later stage walkout

NEW DELHI: The violence in Sambhal was preplanned, Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav alleged in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday and sought to link tensions over a survey at a local mosque following claims that it was built on a temple to the November 20 assembly bypolls.

Yadav failed to complete his remark in the House and Chariman Jagdeep Dhankhar said certain parts of his statement will not go in the records.

At this, the SP and some other opposition parties staged a walkout from the Zero Hour session.

After days of proceedings being washed out, the House on Tuesday functioned normally and Zero Hour, during which members raise issues of public interest with prior approval of the Chair, was taken up.