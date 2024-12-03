War of words as UP Congress team denied nod to visit Sambhal

UPCC chief Ajay Rai received a police notice asking him not to go to Sambhal. “Keeping in mind the peace and communal sensitivity in Sambhal district, you should cooperate in the public interest and postpone the proposed programme so that the order passed by the District Magistrate, imposing Section 163 BNSS is not violated,” the notice read.

Reacting to the notice, Rai stated, “They have told me that my visit will cause chaos. Certainly, we also don’t want chaos but peace to prevail. I want my leadership to know the atrocity and injustice that was done there by the police and the government. They gave me notice but I will go there peacefully.”

On Sunday, a delegation of Congress ally Samajwadi Party was blocked from visiting the violence-hit district, leaving Akhilesh Yadav furious.