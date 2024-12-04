Congress delegation meets EC, seeks Maharashtra raw data

NEW DELHI: Flagging concerns over the alleged inconsistencies in the Maharashtra Assembly polls, a Congress delegation met Election Commission officials on Tuesday and sought raw data from the poll panel to ascertain facts. The delegation also raised concerns over the issue of large numbers of deletions and additions in the voters’ list.

The Congress delegation, including Rajya Sabha MPs Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Mukul Wasnik, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole, Gurdeep Singh Sappal and Praveen Chakravarty, met EC officials and explained the party’s concerns over the polls.

“We had a discussion in a constructive, cordial and positive atmosphere. I started by telling the Commission that we are furthering the cause of democracy because an uneven, non-level field for elections directly affects the basic structure of the Indian Constitution,” Singhvi told reporters after the meeting.