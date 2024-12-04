Man fires at SAD's Sukhbir Badal outside Golden Temple, shooter nabbed

A man attempted to shoot Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal outside the Golden Temple in Amritsar on Wednesday.

The incident occurred while Badal and other SAD leaders were serving as 'sewadars' under the 'tankhah' (religious punishment) pronounced by the Akal Takht on December 2.

Badal, seated in a wheelchair performing 'seva', escaped unhurt as the bullet struck a nearby wall.

The assailant, identified as Narain Singh, was arrested after being overpowered by bystanrders outside the temple.