'No data' on suicides of medical interns in government hospitals: Centre tells Parliament

NEW DELHI: The Union government on Tuesday informed Parliament that it has no data on medical interns who have died by suicide in government-run hospitals across the country.

In a written reply, MoS Health and Family Welfare Prataprao Jadhav said the data on medical interns who have died by suicide in government-run hospitals across the country "is not maintained centrally."

The minister added the National Medical Commission (NMC) has taken various preventive measures to address mental health challenges and promote student well-being.

He said that a 15-member National Task Force (NTF) was established by the anti-ragging committee of the NMC in February 2024 to address the mental health and well-being of medical students.

Notably, the NTF recommended establishing centralised reporting systems, developing a robust mechanism for monitoring suicides, fostering a supportive environment, and addressing systemic issues.

The minister stated that aggrieved students can file complaints related to mental health and ragging on the NMC website and portals such as the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS).

To address mental health challenges, the government is also implementing the National Mental Health Programme (NMHP), he added.

Jadhav said that institutes of national importance, including AIIMS and central government medical colleges, have been instructed to promote Tele MANAS, a free and confidential mental health helpline accessible to students anytime.

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen.

Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.