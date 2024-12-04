Ranchi Diary | Money suit to recover Rs 1.36L cr Central dues

The Jharkhand government may file a money suit to recover the dues of Rs 1.36 lakh crore with the Centre under the Civil Procedure Code of 1908. Notably, on November 28, a decision was taken during the first cabinet meeting that legal action will be initiated to recover the Rs 1.36 lakh crore which is due on the Central Government and Central Undertakings. According to sources, out of the total amount of Rs 1, 36, 000 crore, Rs 1, 01,142 crore is due as land compensation, Rs 32,000 crore under Common Cause and Rs 2,500 crore as coal royalty.

Jharkhand-Bengal potato rift echoes in Parliament

The ongoing inter-state dispute over potato supply between West Bengal and Jharkhand echoed in Parliament on Tuesday. Hazaribagh MP Manish Jaiswal raised the issue in the Lok Sabha, urging the Union government to intervene into the matter. According to Jaiswal, West Bengal’s blockade on potato shipments to Jharkhand has disrupted the staple diet of many and caused a significant rise in the vegetable’s prices. Jaiswal criticised the move, calling it a violation of inter-state trade regulations and a serious matter affecting the poor.

Deoghar connected with Mumbai through air

A direct flight between Deoghar and Mumbai started from Tuesday. This flight will run three days in a week. After the start of the flight service, passengers will be able to travel from Deoghar to Mumbai in 2 hours 40 minutes. Deoghar will also get direct flight service from Deoghar to Guwahati and Hyderabad soon. PM Narendra Modi inaugurated Deoghar Airport on July 12, 2022. Besides Mumbai, direct flight services are available from Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Patna and Ranchi to Deoghar. Baba Baidyanath Dham, one of the 12 famous Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva, is located in Deoghar.

Mukesh Ranjan

Our correspondent in Jharkhand

mukesh.r@newindianexpress.com