After swearing-in, all eyes on portfolio allocation in Maharashtra as alliance partners drive hard bargain

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his two deputies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar took oath on Saturday, but all eyes are on the portfolio allocation and power sharing formula in the new Mahayuti government.

Fadnavis said they have nearly decided the portfolio allocation among the alliance partners, but need to have another round of consultations before announcing it.

“All three of us (Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde) are on the same page. We were together earlier in the last 2.5 years of the government and now there is only change of role, but our team work will continue for Maharashtra,” Fadnavis said. Earlier, he called the CM post a technical arrangement, so there are no differences among them.

Sources in the Mahayuti said that according to the broadly discussed portfolio allocation formula, out of total 43 portfolios, 24 will be kept by the BJP as the single largest party with 132 seats, while 10 will be given to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena that has 57 MLAs and nine to the Pawar-led NCP that has 41 MLAs in the 288-member state assembly.