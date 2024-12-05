Akhilesh Yadav slams Centre over reports of GST hike on several items

However, the Central Board of Indirect Taxes on Tuesday said the GoM on GST rate rationalisation is yet to submit its recommendations to the GST Council, which is the final decision making body in fixation of tax rates.

Yadav said the rule of the world is that the higher the tax rate, the more tax is evaded.

"When the more tax is evaded, the more the corrupt ruling party earns," he said.

In the BJP government, backdoor ways are first prepared to evade tax and collect it, after that any new tax planning comes out from the front door, he charged.

In the end, the burden of paying every tax falls on the public, that is why it is the public which is crushed in the mill of tax, it is the public which is hit, he said