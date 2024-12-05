Maharashtra: BJP calls for ‘clean’ faces

“We have seen that during tenure from 2014 to 2019, Fadnavis did not hesitate to kick out leaders who indulged in corruption. Fadnavis does not want to repeat this in his next tenure. Therefore as a precautionary measure, the BJP leadership asked the alliance partners to give lists of leaders with clean image who will be sworn in as ministers. Ongoing deliberation on deciding cabinet members is a reason why the swearing-in ceremony of ministers will not take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan,” he added, requesting anonymity.

Shiv Sena MLC Kiran Pawaskar confirmed the development, saying it is true that discussions are going on picking ministerial candidates who are not corrupt and tainted. “Our Shiv Sena is also on the page with BJP. We got a big victory so the government has a big responsibility,” Pawaskar said.

After being elected as the legislature party leader, Fadnavis said that the thumping victory of the ruling Mahayuti alliance in the November 20 assembly elections was due to the mantra of ‘Ek hai toh safe hai’ given by PM Narendra Modi.