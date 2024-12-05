Supreme Court grants justice to Odisha constable after decades of struggle

NEW DELHI: Nearly 30 years after he was discharged from service, the Supreme Court came to the rescue of a 55-year-old police constable Dolamani Bisi by ordering the Odisha government to pay him a sum of Rs 25 lakh.

As per the case, Bisi, was appointed as a temporary constable on July 16, 1993.

At the time of his appointment the order specifically mentioned that there will be verification of his character and other antecedents.

He joined the service on March 15, 1994. On further scrutiny, it was found that he was short of specified height and this led to his discharge from service, after serving for around 10 months, in 1995.

Following his discharge from service, Bisi moved the State Administrative Tribunal (SAT) which dismissed his original application. He then moved the Odisha High Court which allowed his writ petition on October 9, 2020. The Odisha High Court ordered in favour of Bisi by directing the Odisha state government to reinstate him in the job.

But the state filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the apex court against the high court order.

"We are of the opinion that the interest of justice will be subserved if we grant substantial compensation to the respondent (Bisi)" the two-judge bench of the apex court, led by Justice P S Narasimha and Justice Manoj Misra said, in the order.

"We direct the petitioner (Odisha government) to pay an amount of Rs.25,00,000/- to the respondent as full and final payment towards all subsisting and future claims that may arise," the order said.

Supreme Court also said that this order should not be taken as precedent as the decision is taken considering the facts and circumstances of the case.

Reacting to the judgement, Bisi's lawyer and Supreme Court Advocate-on-Record (AOR), Dr Kedar Nath Tripathy, told TNIE: "Finally good happens. Justice finally prevails. Indeed, although after more than 30 years."