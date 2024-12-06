'Delhi Chalo' protest: Police on alert, heavy security at borders ahead of farmers' march to capital

The Delhi Police on Friday tightened security at borders ahead of the Punjab farmers' march to the national capital. The police have barricaded the Ambala-Delhi border as the farmers are set to leave from Shambhu Border for Delhi at 1 pm.

The announcement to start the march towards the national capital came after two attempts by farmer groups under the banner of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM) to reach Delhi in February were stopped by security forces.

The Ambala administration has imposed Section 163 of the BNSS, restricting the assembly of five or more persons in the district, and issued notices at the protest site near the Shambhu border.

Ambala authorities ordered the closure of all government and private schools in the district. "The government and private schools will remain closed on Friday," District Education Officer Ambala Suresh Kumar said.

A multilayered barricading is already in place at the Shambhu border point -- Rajpura (Punjab)-Ambala (Haryana)-- on National Highway-44.

Water cannons have also been deployed at the Shambhu border.

Farmer leader Sarwan Singh Pandher termed the 101 farmers who will begin the march 'marjeevras', someone willing to die for a cause.

Pandher, who said the march would be carried out in a "peaceful manner," slammed the Haryana administration's prohibiting the foot march.

“The march has entered its 297th day and the indefinite hunger strike at the Khanauri border has entered its 11th day. At 1 pm, a ‘jatha’ of 101 farmers will move towards Delhi from the Shambhu Border,” he told ANI