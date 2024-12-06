Farmers begin protest march from Sambhu border stopped at barricades; police fire teargas shell

On Thursday, he said farmers will not take any tractor-trolley with them.

The farmers, many of whom have come prepared for a long haul, have brought along vegetables, sacks of flour, lentils, and cooking oil on their tractor-trailers. The protesting farmers, comprising men and women – both young and old – and school and college students, are travelling in tractor-trailers, cars, and motorcycles. They have set up tents and makeshift kitchens to serve food to the protesters.

“We are carrying the ration that lasts up to two-three months,” said Gurdev Singh, a farmer from Moga town.

Farmers have been camping at the borders of Shambhu and Khanauri border points, since February 13. They are primarily seeking a legal guarantee for the minimum support price (MSP) for crops, among other demands, including a debt waiver, pension for farmers and farm labourers, and no hike in electricity tariffs.

The farmers are also seeking “justice” for the victims of the 2021 Lakhimpur Kheri violence, reinstatement of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, and compensation for the families of farmers who died during the previous agitation in 2020-21.

Police from both states have been deployed in strength, and borders have been sealed to prevent the forceful entry of farmers into Haryana. However, there have been no reports of violence or the use of force so far to disperse the protesters.