BJP MLA calls for beef ban in Bihar following Assam's decision, JD(U) frowns

PATNA: Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar`s JD (U) gets alarmed whenever BJP picks up an issue which could create doubts among minorities about its ‘secular’ credentials.

The latest instance of uneasiness in the JD (U) camp was noticed when BJP MLA Haribhushan Thakur Bachaul taking a cue from his senior party colleague and Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma demanded ban on the sale of beef in Bihar’s hotels, restaurants and public places, leaving his ally, JD (U) red-faced.

While welcoming the Assam government`s decision on beef ban, BJP MLA Bachaul said that Bihar government should follow suit and impose the ban by respecting the sentiments of Hindus.

“Sentiments of Hindus have been respected in Assam. In Bihar too, crores of people have faith in cows and its slaughter is not proper from any yardstick. Smuggling of bovine animals like cows and calves is also taking place and it can stop if Bihar too follows Assam on this matter,” he contended.

BJP MLA said the strongest possible action should be taken against those selling beef in Bihar, adding that it hurts religious sentiments and also creates tension in the society.

Reacting sharply to BJP MLA`s beef ban demand, JD (U) MLC Khalid Anwar said that beef ban was not part of the NDA`s agenda, accusing Assam CM Sarma of suffering from a negative mentality.

“Assam has a huge population of Muslims and Christians whose main diet is beef. What will they do now”, he asked.

Sharpening his attack on BJP, JD (U) leader alleged that some BJP leaders of Bihar had a mindset similar to what Assam CM had and so were demanding ban on the sale of beef as done in Assam.

“We have been running a government in Bihar for the last 19 years and we have not given any thought to such an issue. Whether Hemanta could ban sale of beef in Goa, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh,” he asked.

Slaughter of cows and calves in Bihar is banned but bulls, and bullocks older than 15 years is allowed. Violators face 6 months’ jail and/or Rs 1,000 fine.

Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had promised that the NDA would ban cow slaughter and "straighten" offenders, including those involved in cow smuggling, "by hanging them upside down ".

"Na gai ki taskari hone denge, na hatya (Won't allow smuggling of cows, nor slaughter)," he contended.