Chopper case: SC seeks CBI reply to Christian Michel’s bail plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice and sought a detailed response from the CBI within four weeks on an appeal filed by Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman and accused, in the alleged Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam case, seeking bail.

James had challenged in the apex court the September 25 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail. Before the Delhi HC, a trial court had also rejected his plea seeking release from custody.

On Friday, a two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale issued a notice to the CBI and directed it to file its detailed reply within four weeks in the accused’s bail plea.

“Issue notice (CBI), returnable in four weeks,” the bench said, adding that it would hear the matter after that.

According to the probe agency, the accused, who was extradited in 2018 after India won the extradition case in Dubai, is the alleged middleman in the deal. After being deported from the UAE, he is currently in Indian judicial custody.