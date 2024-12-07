Chopper case: SC seeks CBI reply to Christian Michel’s bail plea

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice and sought a detailed response from the CBI within four weeks on an appeal filed by Christian Michel James, an alleged middleman and accused, in the alleged Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper scam case, seeking bail.
James had challenged in the apex court the September 25 order of the Delhi High Court denying him bail. Before the Delhi HC, a trial court had also rejected his plea seeking release from custody.
On Friday, a two-judge bench of the apex court comprising Justices Vikram Nath and PB Varale issued a notice to the CBI and directed it to file its detailed reply within four weeks in the accused’s bail plea.
“Issue notice (CBI), returnable in four weeks,” the bench said, adding that it would hear the matter after that.
According to the probe agency, the accused, who was extradited in 2018 after India won the extradition case in Dubai, is the alleged middleman in the deal. After being deported from the UAE, he is currently in Indian judicial custody.
James, in his bail plea, had argued before the top court that his detention, deportation, and custody in India were in contravention of the provisions of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and that he was already acquitted by courts in Italy on similar charges.
Last year in May, the apex court issued a notice in a similar bail application filed by James, while directing the CBI and Directorate of Enforcement to submit their replies.
This September, the Delhi HC denied bail to James stating that there were “no new grounds or substantial changes in circumstances warranting reconsideration of his bail. “The accused, if released on bail, could lead to witness tampering and or evidence manipulation in the case,” the HC noted.
Senior advocate DP Singh, appearing for the CBI, argued before the HC bench that granting bail to James might “jeopardise integrity of the probe”.
“The potential influence on the case remains a crucial point of contention for authorities. Keeping in view his extensive global connections, his tampering is a major issue, if he be enlarged on bail,” he said.