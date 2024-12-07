Dubai-returned groom duped as Instagram bride vanishes, waits for escort to fake venue for hours in Punjab

CHANDIGARH: A Dubai-returned groom and his entourage of 150 'baraatis' were shocked when they arrived in Moga, Punjab, only to find his bride "missing" and that the wedding venue did not exist.

Deepak Kumar (24), who returned to Jalandhar from Dubai a month ago to marry Manpreet Kaur, who he had been talking to on Instagram for three years, but had never met, the police said.

After the incident the groom lodged a complaint against the bride, they said.

According to the police, the two had connected on Instagram three years ago but had never met in person.

Deepak said that he along with his family travelled from Mandiali village in Jalandhar to Moga for his wedding at the venue, as communicated by the bride.

Upon reaching Moga, the bride's family told that some people would escort him and his family to the wedding venue.

However, even after waiting till 5 pm, no one showed up, he said.