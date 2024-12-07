Udaipur's Eklingji temple introduces dress code for women devotees, amid royal family dispute

Udaipur’s iconic Eklingji Temple has introduced new regulations, including a dress code that prohibits visitors from wearing short clothing such as mini skirts, Bermudas, and night suits. The new guidelines, implemented by the temple's management committee, came into effect on Friday. Additionally, the temple has banned mobile phones within its premises. Visitors are now required to deposit their phones at designated counters before entering.

The temple management cited the introduction of these measures as a response to complaints from devotees who desired a more respectful and serene atmosphere for worship. The committee has also banned the entry of pets and weapons to further uphold the sanctity and safety of the temple.

The Eklingji Temple, revered for its spiritual importance, draws thousands of devotees and tourists from across the country. The new rules are aimed at preserving the temple's spiritual ambience and ensuring an environment conducive to worship.

In addition to the implementation of these new regulations, the temple has found itself in the spotlight due to a royal family dispute that has garnered public attention. The controversy centers around Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, heir to the former royal family of Mewar, and his uncle, Arvind Singh Mewar, a BJP MLA from Nathdwara. The dispute began following the passing of Mahendra Singh Mewar, Vishvaraj Singh’s father. Following Mahendra Singh's death, Vishvaraj Singh was crowned as the Diwan of Mewar, a title traditionally conferred as a representative of Lord Ekling Nath, the deity believed to reign over Mewar.

Arvind Singh Mewar contested this succession, arguing that he was the rightful heir to the royal family's assets. According to family tradition, the management of the Mewar royal trust had been entrusted to Arvind Singh’s father, who also oversaw the royal seat of Udaipur. Arvind Singh claimed this established his and his son Lakshyaraj Singh’s right to the royal legacy.

Tensions heightened when Vishvaraj Singh attempted to visit the Eklingji Mahadev Temple following his coronation. Arvind Singh Mewar, asserting his control over the property through the family trust, took measures to block Vishvaraj’s entry by closing the gates of the City Palace with police security present. The situation grew tense, with both sides standing firm in their positions.

After two days of escalating tension and reports of violence, both parties ultimately reached an agreement regarding Vishvaraj Singh's visit to the temple.

The dual narratives of the temple’s new regulations and the royal family dispute highlight the deep cultural and historical significance of the Eklingji Temple. It remains a center of devotion while also serving as a backdrop for contemporary conflicts that reflect the ongoing complexities of heritage and tradition in Udaipur.