Father-son duo running Madrasas in UP held for enabling cyber-fraudsters to park 'digital arrest' money

BHOPAL: A father-son duo, found to be running Madrasas in Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, have been arrested by the Madhya Pradesh police, for enabling an inter-state racket of cyber fraudsters in parking the proceeds of money extorted through the menace of “digital arrest.”

The duo identified as Ali Ahmad Khan (69) and his 36-year-old son Asad Ahmad Khan has been arrested by the Indore police’s crime branch from the Kannauj district of UP. Following investigations into extortion of Rs 46 lakh from a 69-year-old woman in Indore in September via “digital arrest.”

The unidentified cyber fraudsters had extorted Rs 46 lakh from an elderly woman from Indore in September this year, after keeping her in “digital arrest” for five days, posing as officials of TRAI, CBI and other enforcement agencies.

The Indore police crime branch’s probe revealed that one of the two bank accounts in which the aged woman was made to transfer Rs 40 lakh and Rs 6 lakh were opened just nine days before the alleged extortion and fraud happened.

The probe took the Indore cops to the Kannauj district of UP, where it was found that Rs 40 lakh was parked initially in an account held in the name of Falah Daren Madrasa Samiti. The Samiti run by the father-son duo was found to be running 2-3 Madrasas in UP, including Kannauj district’s Satoura area.