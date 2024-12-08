Great joy and pride for India: PM Modi after Pope bestows Cardinal title on Indian priest George Koovakad

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his pride after Archbishop George Jacob Koovakad from Kerala was elevated to Cardinal post of the Roman Catholic Church by Pope Francis at St Peter's Bascilica in Rome.

In a post on X, PM wrote, "A matter of great joy and pride for India! Delighted at His Eminence George Jacob Koovakad being created a Cardinal of the Holy Roman Catholic Church by His Holiness Pope Francis. His Eminence George Cardinal Koovakad has devoted his life in service of humanity as an ardent follower of Lord Jesus Christ. My best wishes for his future endeavours."

India has sent a delegation to witness the special ceremony in Vatican City, where Archbishop Koovakad of the Chenganassery diocese was bestowed with the title of the Cardinal by Pope Francis.