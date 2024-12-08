Mahayuti leaders accuse opposition of misleading public over EVMs

MUMBAI: The ruling Mahayuti alliance on Sunday accused opposition leaders of misleading the public regarding electronic voting machines (EVMs) instead of accepting their losses in the Maharashtra assembly elections.

The elections held on 20 November saw the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, achieve a landslide victory by winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats. In contrast, the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), consisting of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (SP), managed to secure only 46 seats.

The opposition has since alleged irregularities with the EVMs and called for a return to ballot paper voting.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader Uday Samant criticised the opposition for what he described as their double standards. "It is because of the MVA's double standards that the Samajwadi Party has parted from the alliance. Yesterday, they boycotted the oath-taking ceremony, and today, they will hopefully take oath as members, which will again highlight their double standards," he said.