Two policemen shot dead in J&K's Udhampur

JAMMU: Two police personnel were killed early on Friday morning while traveling from Sopore to a training center in Talwara, Udhampur.The incident occurred at around 6:30 am, SSP Udhampur Amod Nagpure confirmed.

Officials suspect fratricide as the reason behind the incident.

The bullet-riddled bodies of the cops were seen lying inside a police van outside Kali Mata temple in the district headquarters.

Preliminary report suggested the two police personnel died after opening fire on each other, the official said.

"Preliminary investigations reveal that an AK-47 rifle was used in the attack. Police officers have reached the scene to assess the situation. One police personnel survived and is safe," SSP Nagpure said.

The bodies of the deceased officers will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and other formalities.

Further updates are awaited.