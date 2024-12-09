CPM criticises temple lawsuits, Centre's indifference to Kerala landslide relief, repression of farmers

NEW DELHI: The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Monday expressed serious concern over the spate of lawsuits being filed and entertained in lower courts claiming that there were temples where centuries-old mosques stand at present.

"It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not intervened to put a stop to such litigation by upholding the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, l991. The 2019 five-member Bench judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute categorically upheld the validity of the law and its enforcement. Given this direction, it is incumbent on the apex court to intervene to put a stop to legal proceedings, which are violative of the Act," read the statement issued by the Polit Bureau.

The statement further said that after Varanasi and Mathura, in Sambhal, a survey was ordered of a 16th-century mosque by a lower court and it had resulted in violence in which four Muslim youth have been killed.

The party also mentioned a similar petition that was filed in the civil court in Ajmer regarding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.

On situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the party reiterated that the Bangladesh interim government and authorities must ensure the safety and full protection of religious minorities.

The administration seems to be ignoring the activities of the Islamist fundamentalist forces in this regard, the CPM said.

"At the same time, the Polit Bureau decried the efforts of the BJP-RSS and Hindutva outfits in India, which are seeking to whip up passions by incendiary propaganda. Such an approach will not help the interests of the minorities in Bangladesh," said the party.