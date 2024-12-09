CPM criticises temple lawsuits, Centre's indifference to Kerala landslide relief, repression of farmers

NEW DELHI: The Polit Bureau of the Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPM) on Monday expressed serious concern over the spate of lawsuits being filed and entertained in lower courts claiming that there were temples where centuries-old mosques stand at present.
"It is unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not intervened to put a stop to such litigation by upholding the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, l991. The 2019 five-member Bench judgment of the Supreme Court on the Ayodhya dispute categorically upheld the validity of the law and its enforcement. Given this direction, it is incumbent on the apex court to intervene to put a stop to legal proceedings, which are violative of the Act," read the statement issued by the Polit Bureau.
The statement further said that after Varanasi and Mathura, in Sambhal, a survey was ordered of a 16th-century mosque by a lower court and it had resulted in violence in which four Muslim youth have been killed.
The party also mentioned a similar petition that was filed in the civil court in Ajmer regarding the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
On situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, the party reiterated that the Bangladesh interim government and authorities must ensure the safety and full protection of religious minorities.
The administration seems to be ignoring the activities of the Islamist fundamentalist forces in this regard, the CPM said.
"At the same time, the Polit Bureau decried the efforts of the BJP-RSS and Hindutva outfits in India, which are seeking to whip up passions by incendiary propaganda. Such an approach will not help the interests of the minorities in Bangladesh," said the party.
The Polit Bureau further called upon secular and democratic forces in both countries to come out strongly against all forms of communalism which will harm the interests of the people on both sides of the border.
It alsk sharply criticized Government's callous indifference in denying Kerala the rightful assistance for the victims of the devastating landslide disaster in Wayanad.
"Despite the state's urgent plea for Rs 214.68 crore in immediate relief and Rs 2,319.1 crore for comprehensive recovery and reconstruction, the Centre has failed to approve the funds even after four months. The refusal to classify the landslide as a "calamity of severe nature" and the unwillingness to waive loans for the affected families also reflect a deeply unjust and inhumane approach, undermining the principles of federal support in times of crisis," the CPM stated
The Polit Bureau also called upon the Centre to immediately release the funds claimed by the state government.
Through the statement, the CPM also condemned the police 'repression on the farmers' of Greater Noida in Uttar Pradesh. Around 150 leaders and activists of the All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and other organisations have been jailed, the party said.
The arrested farmers have started a hunger strike in jail. House arrests of many activists are going on. The attack on women who have been in the forefront of the struggle by the police is shocking...The CPI(M) fully supports this struggle, demands that repression must be stopped forthwith and the government must accept and implement the just demands of the struggle," said the party.
The statement was issued after the pilot bureau meeting held in New Delhi.
In the meeting, the Polit Bureau discussed a Draft of the Political Resolution to be taken up at the 24th Congress to be held in the first week of April 2025. Based on the discussion in Polit Bureau, the Draft will be placed for adoption in the next meeting of the Central Committee to be held in January in Kolkata.