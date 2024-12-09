Lok Sabha once again adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest over Adani issue

Amid constant sloganeering from the opposition, Lok Sabha has been once again adjourned till 2 pm on Monday.

As the proceedings resumed at 12 pm, Opposition leaders began their sloganeering, chanting “We want justice” in the House.

Earlier, the house was adjourned till noon shortly after proceedings began, as opposition MPs raised various issues during the Question Hour.

Speaker Om Birla expressed his objection to the interruptions and adjourned the House till noon.