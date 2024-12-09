Lok Sabha once again adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition protest over Adani issue

Amid constant sloganeering from the opposition, Lok Sabha has been once again adjourned till 2 pm on Monday.
As the proceedings resumed at 12 pm, Opposition leaders began their sloganeering, chanting “We want justice” in the House.
Earlier, the house was adjourned till noon shortly after proceedings began, as opposition MPs raised various issues during the Question Hour.
Speaker Om Birla expressed his objection to the interruptions and adjourned the House till noon.
Prominent opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and party president Mallikarjun Kharge, are leading protests at the Parliament premises, demanding discussions on issues like Manipur violence, Adani bribery allegations and Sambhal violence.
They raised "Modi, Adani ek hain" and "we want justice" slogans.
The protest took place in front of the steps of Parliament's Makar Dwar and not on the steps leading to it following an advisory by the Lok Sabha Secretariat not to protest on the steps.
Notably, MPs of the Trinamool Congress and Samajwadi Party are not taking part in this protest.
Talking to ANI, Congress MP Kiran Kumar Chamala clarified that the Opposition is not attempting to hinder the functioning of the House.
“We are asking for a discussion on the Adani issue, Sambhal, and Manipur. The government never holds a discussion on the Adani issue. They are creating propaganda as if we are obstructing the House. It’s the BJP that does not want the House to function,” Chamala told ANI.
The Opposition’s persistent demand for a debate on the Adani matter has created a deadlock in Parliament. The ruling BJP has accused opposition parties of politicizing issues to stall legislative work.
Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm
Proceedings of the Rajya Sabha were adjourned amid uproar as members of treasury benches allege links of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi with George Soros foundation which has backed the idea of Kashmir as an independent nation.