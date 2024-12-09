Maoists kill another woman in Bijapur district

RAIPUR: After an Anganwadi assistant was killed at Basaguda in an edgy Bijapur, the Maoists strangled another woman to death in the same district, police said on Sunday.

The Maoists abducted Sukra (40) along with her husband Ramaiyya Yalam on Saturday evening, accusing the woman of being an informer for Telangana police. She was strangled with a rope and the body dumped 3 km away from her Laded village. “Her husband was brutally beaten and asked to leave. The Maoists later killed Sukra whose body was recovered by the police on Sunday”, said a police officer.

On Saturday, Anganwadi worker Lakshmi Padam (45), a widow, was killed in Timmapur village of Bijapur by unidentified Maoists who issued a pamphlet claiming the responsibility of killing her on suspicion of being a police informer.

The police suspect the role of a small action team of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in the killing of two women.