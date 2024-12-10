Coming, no-trust motion against V-P Jagdeep Dhankhar

NEW DELHI: In a breakdown of ties between the Opposition and the BJP-led NDA government, the INDIA bloc on Monday said it is contemplating an impeachment motion against Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Several Opposition MPs, including TMC and SP members, have signed a resolution for a no-trust motion against Dhankhar under Article 67(B) of the Constitution, which says the V-P may be removed from office with a resolution passed by a majority of members in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha, too, has to approve it.

During the Monsoon session of Parliament in August, the Opposition had made an attempt to push a no-confidence motion against Dhankhar after days of run-ins between both sides. As many as 80 members had signed that motion, said sources but the INDIA bloc did not move it as they decided to give Dhankhar ‘another chance’. But his pro-NDA ‘slant’ on Monday convinced them to go ahead with it.

The Congress on Monday took the lead and the others joined in. However, the CPI(M) and CPI told this paper they were not consulted. BJP sources said the Opposition does not have the numbers as the NDA’s 119 seats puts it just past the majority mark as the RS strength is 238.