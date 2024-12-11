Naxalites kill BJP worker in Bijapur; fifth civilian murder in one week

BIJAPUR: Naxalites have killed a 35-year-old BJP worker in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district while claiming he was acting as a police informer, an official said on Wednesday. This is the fifth murder of a civilian by Naxalites in the district in the last seven days.

The latest incident took place on Tuesday night when the deceased, identified as Kudiam Mado, was at his house in Somanpalli village under Farsegarh police station limits, the official said.

A group of Naxalites stormed into Mado's house, dragged him outside and strangled him to death, the police official said.

In a pamphlet found at the spot, a national park area committee of Maoists took responsibility for the murder and claimed Mado was acting as a police informer, he said.

After being alerted on Wednesday morning, a police team rushed to the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, the official said.

A search operation has been launched in the area to trace the assailants, he added.