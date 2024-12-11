RS chairman's conduct in House has harmed country's dignity: Kharge

Further escalating the attack against Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dankar, the opposition on Wednesday called him the "biggest reason for the disruptions" in the Upper House.

"The Rajya Sabha chairman's conduct has been contrary to his post's dignity...he targets opposition leaders and often praises the government, He works as a spokesperson for the government," said Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in New Delhi, Kharge said that the opposition was "left with no option" other than to table a no confidence motion against Dhankar, due to his conduct.

"We have nothing against the RS chairman, but he left us with no option but to go ahead with notice for his removal," Kharge said.

"We are fed up with his behaviour, partiality," he added.

Stating that the chairman's conduct in the House has "harmed the country's dignity," Kharge claimed that he prioritised "politics over rules."

"Politics has taken precedence over rules in RS; chairman has indulged in partisan behaviour," he alleged.

The Congress chief said since 1952, no resolution has been brought under Article 67 of the Constitution against the vice president as those who held the post previously never indulged in politics and remained unbiased.

DMK leader Tiruchi Siva said there is a blatant attack on the country's democracy in Parliament by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Nadimul Haque said he agrees with the leader of opposition.

"We are not allowed to express ourselves in the Rajya Sabha," Haque said.

The opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday submitted a notice in the Rajya Sabha seeking the removal of Jagdeep Dhankhar, accusing him of exhibiting 'partisan' conduct as the Chairman of the Upper House.

The notice, signed by 60 opposition MPs from parties such as Congress, RJD, TMC, CPI, CPI(M), JMM, AAP, DMK, and the Samajwadi Party, was submitted to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General P.C. Mody by Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Naseer Hussain on behalf of the opposition.