Indian student dies, four injured in horrific car crash in UK

LONDON: A tragic road accident in Leicestershire, eastern England, has claimed the life of 32-year-old Indian student Chiranjeevi Panguluri, while four others sustained serious injuries, according to police reports.

The accident occurred on Tuesday morning when a grey Mazda 3 Tamura, traveling from Leicester towards Market Harborough, veered off the road and landed in a ditch.

Panguluri, a passenger in the car, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leicestershire Police confirmed that three co-passengers—one woman and two men—and the driver were rushed to the hospital. The two male passengers remain hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

A 27-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving but has since been released on bail, pending further investigation.

"Officers remain keen to speak to anyone who may have been travelling along the A6 on Tuesday morning and witnessed the collision.

They would also like people to check whether they have captured any footage on dash cam equipment," the Leicestershire Police statement said.

All five individuals involved in the collision are reportedly from Andhra Pradesh, India. Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.

(With inputs from PTI)