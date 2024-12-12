JeM terror conspiracy case: NIA raids 19 places across eight states, detains suspects for questioning

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted raids against Jaish-e-Mohammad-linked members at 19 locations across eight states including Assam, Maharashtra, Bihar, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, West Bengal and Jammu & Kashmir, officials said.

They said that the raids were conducted in a case linked to the radicalisation of individuals associated with Jaish-e-Mohammed and the dissemination of terrorist propaganda.

A spokesperson in the NIA said, “Several incriminating documents, electronic devices including mobile phones, pen drives, CDs, hard disks etc. were seized during the searches carried out across eight states.”

The locations at which the searches were conducted today were Goalpara (Assam), Aurangabad, Mumbai, Amravati (Maharashtra), Jhansi, Bareilly, Deoband, Saharanpur (UP), Sitamarhi (Bihar), Hooghly (West Bengal), Baramulla, Reasi, Budgam, Anantnag (J&K), Dungarpur (Rajasthan) and Mehsana (Gujarat), they said.

The officials said the searches were conducted at the premises of suspects and close aides of an accused Sheikh Sultan Salah Uddin Ayubi, a Jaish-e-Mohammad operative, who was arrested on account of his incriminatory role in the case.