NIA conduct raids in 19 locations in connection with JeM conspiracy case

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Thursday conducted searches at 19 locations as part of a probe into a conspiracy by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed to radicalise youths and spread terror in India, officials said.

The searches were being conducted in three states, including Uttar Pradesh, and in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In J-K, the NIA sleuths carried out early morning raids in the Bamzoo Mattan area of Anantnag, Kreeri in Baramulla and Khansahib in Budgam districts. Further details were awaited.